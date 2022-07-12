12 jurors have been seated in CMPD officer trial

Now that 12 jurors have been seated, attorneys will now pick two alternates, just in case anything were to happen to someone who has already been selected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twelve jurors have now been selected in the trial against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Phillip Barker. They'll decide whether or not to convict Barker of involuntary manslaughter.

Barker is accused of hitting and killing James Michael Short in 2017 while on his way to a call.

According to police, Barker was headed to a call with his lights and sirens on when he hit Short, as Short was illegally crossing the street in Uptown.

However, investigators say Barker was going nearly 100 miles in an 35 miles per hour zone.

Now that 12 jurors have been seated, attorneys will now pick two alternates, just in case anything were to happen to someone who has already been selected.

The 12 jurors selected had answered several questions, including questions about encounters with police officers and if they were familiar with Morehead Street, where the incident happened.

Both sides ensured no one got on the jury that had already made up their mind in this case.

#HappeningNow: 9 jurors have been seated in the trial of CMPD officer Phillip Barker. Prosecutors are currently questioning 3 more potential jurors. @wcnc https://t.co/htK4U9pQsZ — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) December 7, 2022

Judge Ervin stated the jurors seated must follow certain rules including:

Don't talk about the case to anyone, even another juror.

Don't allow anyone to express opinions to you on the case.

Don't express your opinions on the case, including on social media.

Don't have contact with any lawyers on the case.

Don't try to investigate the case, limit what you know to what's in the court room.

Questioning for the alternate jurors will continue Thursday at 9:30 a.m.