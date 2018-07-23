CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, 12 jurors were selected in one of the area's most high-profile murder cases.

BREAKING: 12 jurors haven been selected in the McCullen Trial. All they need is two alternates, and then opening arguments will begin. pic.twitter.com/TEumhYml8m — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 23, 2018

Nearly two years ago, William McCullen was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, Jordyn Dumont. Police say the murder happened at the couple’s Gaston County home, where Dumont’s body was found buried in a shallow grave.

Due to its high-profile nature, a judge had the case moved to neighboring Cleveland County and issued a gag order on everyone directly involved in the investigation. McCullen's attorney, Brent Ratchford, argued that because there was so much pre-trial publicity, it would be difficult for his client to get a fair trial.

William McCullen. (Credit: Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

In August of 2016, search crews found the young girl’s body just a few hundred yards away from the family’s home in Bessemer City. According to her autopsy, Dumont died as a result of blunt force trauma to her abdominal area. She was first reported missing by McCullen on August 15, when he told investigators she disappeared after he fell asleep.

Search warrants obtained by NBC Charlotte showed that large amounts of blood were found throughout the house, as well as indications of illegal drug use.

Two alternates for the jury need to be picked then opening arguments will begin.

