Shelby, N.C. - All 12 jury slots, with the exception of two alternates, have been seated Monday in the high-profile murder trial of William McCullen.

McCullen is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Jordyn Dumont, almost two years ago in Gaston County.

The trial has since moved to neighboring Cleveland County due to the amount of media coverage on the case.

The 12 jury slots were filled around 5 p.m. before jurors were dismissed for the day.

The selection of two alternates will begin Tuesday morning.

Before jury selection began, McCullen's attorney Brent Ratchford, asked the judge to forbid anyone in the courtroom gallery from wearing any t-shirts or paraphernalia showing Jordyn Dumont's picture.

This request was prompted by two family members who walked into the courtroom with pictures of Jordyn pinned to their chest.

"It would be inappropriate for the jury's consideration," Ratchford said. "I think it's absolutely prejudicial."

The judge agreed to the request.

Prosecutors also hinted at some of the evidence it plans to introduce including surveillance video, which they said, captured the moment Jordyn's mom, Jaylene Dumont, received a call from McCullen telling her Jordyn went missing.

The state will also introduce the 911 call McCullen made when he told dispatchers Jordyn went missing.

The court will resume Tuesday morning with opening statements expected later in the day.

