13-year-old had loaded gun at school, Lexington County deputies say

Administrators received a tip the student might have a gun, and they found it in the backpack after confronting him in the cafeteria.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County middle school student is accused of having a loaded gun in his backpack at school on Tuesday.

A male student at Carolina Springs Middle School had a loaded pistol in his book bag, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

School administrators received a tip the student might have a gun, and they found it in the backpack after confronting him in the cafeteria.

Deputies say school administrators took the student to the office and requested assistance from the school resource officer.

The student is charged with carrying a weapon on school property,” according to deputies. He was released to the custody of his mother and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

"This is a case of the system working,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Someone spoke up and told administrators what they were hearing. Because they did the right thing, we worked together to make sure teachers, staff and students remained safe and learning continued in a secure environment.”