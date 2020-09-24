13-year-old shot and killed in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Lincolnton Wednesday afternoon, the Lincolnton Police Department reports.
According to police, the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Highland Drive.
Police said when they got to the scene, they found 13-year-old Gabriel Teems unresponsive. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Matthew Eric Combs was taken into custody at the scene and is cooperating with officers. He was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.