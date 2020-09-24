13-year-old shot and killed in Lincolnton

Police said when they got on the scene, they found 13-year-old Gabriel Teems unresponsive. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Lincolnton Wednesday afternoon, the Lincolnton Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Highland Drive.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found 13-year-old Gabriel Teems unresponsive. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.