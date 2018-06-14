CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say more than a dozen people are facing charges in a multi-state drug ring, with most of the suspects coming from the Charlotte area.

U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lyndon said in a press release that the arrests were made thanks to a collaborative effort between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The suspects below were each charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana. In addition, they are also being accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Below is the list of suspects from Wednesday's bust:

Darry Hemphill, also known as “D” or “D-Hemp”, 30, of Rock Hill

Mikie Marcell Caldwell, also known as “Big Mike”, 36, of Charlotte

Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, also known as “Big Shot”, “Big Shot Rock" or “Rock”, 29, of Rock Hill

Archie Arsenio Caldwell, also known as “Nuk”, “Nuk Crook”, 29, of Rock Hill

Dontavis Devar Jordan, also known as “Rock”, 30, of Rock Hill

Darrelll Larod Crockett, also known as “Unc” or “Croc”, 46, of Rock Hill

Patricia Ann Hemphill, 47, of Rock Hill

Drece Larod McMullen, also known as “Cup”, 45, of Charlotte

Carl Michael Mann II, also known as “Pike”, 35, of Rock Hill

Herbert Reginald Demario Dewese, also known as “50” or “Big 50”, 28, of Rock Hill

Cravelyn Squilla Davis, also known as “Sack” or “Sack Gabanna”, 25, of Blythewood, S.C.

Odarrius Breonte Adams, also known as “Breezy”, 34, of Charlotte

Seqvoya Anginette Neely, also known as “Sequoya Anginette Neely”, 39, of Charlotte

Rondal Rollin, 59, of Los Angeles

The defendants could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of $20 million, according to authorities in the release.

Eight of the 14 suspects were arrested in the Rock Hill or Charlotte area. Davis was arrested in Columbia, Adams was arrested in Georgia and Rollin was arrested in California, authorities said in the release.

Authorities are still searching for Dontavis Devar Jordan, Carl Michael Mann II and Herbert Reginald Demario Dewese. Anyone with information on the three is asked to call 911.

