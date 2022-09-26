CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said.
According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting threat had been posted on Instagram.
Officers were able to track the Instagram account to an eighth-grade student. They talked to the student at their home, and the student reportedly admitted to making the threat and was arrested.
"Making a school threat is not a prank - it's a crime," CMPD tweeted after announcing the arrest.
When searching the student's home, officers did not find any weapons.
Officers also contacted a different student who shared a post that could be interpreted as a threat, but that second student was not charged.
The school administration will figure out any school disciplinary action that will be taken against the two students.
