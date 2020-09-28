14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Rock Hill

Police said the teen was walking near Adam's Grocery when someone fired several times, striking the victim in the right leg.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old was injured following a drive-by shooting in Rock Hill Sunday evening, the Rock Hill Police Department reports.

According to police, the teen was walking near Adam's Grocery on Wilson Street when a white Ford Crown Victoria drove by and someone inside fired several times, striking the victim.

Police said the vehicle fled toward Dave Lyle and Pond Street.

According to police, the victim struck in the right leg and transported to Piedmont Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.