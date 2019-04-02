CLEVELAND — Police were called to Anton Grdina Elementary School on Cleveland's east side Monday after more than a dozen children were allegedly given gummy candy that may have contained marijuana.

EMS crews were called to the scene and transported nine students complaining of illness to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Three 5-year-old girls, one 5-year-old boy, three 6-year-old boys, one 9-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy were transported in total. The parents of five other children refused to have them transported.

A RBCH spokesperson said that doctors treated a total of 15 students and all were treated and released by 5:30 p.m.

According to a police report, a student told police he got the gummies from his aunt who was drunk and later took them from his mother while she wasn't looking. The 27-year-old mother, who apparently previously saw kids with the gummies but did not take them away, has been arrested. The aunt has not been taken into custody at this time.

Authorities say only one child—the one who brought the gummies to school—has tested positive for marijuana at this time.

Here was the message sent by Anton Grdina principal Latosha Glass to parents prior to the dismissal of the students.