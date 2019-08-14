CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with two sexual assaults and home break-ins in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said both cases happened at an apartment complex on Forestbrook Drive. In both cases, women reported being sexually assaulted by a man who broke into their home.

CMPD has not identified the suspect due to his age. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

A woman who lives on Hoskins Ridge Lane reported a similar incident at her home Monday morning. She said she woke up and found a man in her bedroom touching her, according to police. She told CMPD the man walked down the hallway out of her front door when he realized she was awake.

RELATED: CMPD investigating multiple home break-ins they believe could be connected

On Springmont Lane, another woman said she woke up to a strange man standing over her. She yelled at him to leave and as she tried to close the door behind him, he made his way back inside and made sexual comments toward her, detectives said.

It is unclear if the second incidents are connection to the two that happened on Forestbrook Drive.

RELATED: National Night Out serves to end crime across Charlotte neighborhoods

RELATED: 'Thieves are basically going house to house,' south Charlotte resident warns