x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

15-year-old boy missing in Matthews, police say

He is approximately 5'2" tall, weighing 110 lbs. with brown curly hair, and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown but he may be carrying a red backpack.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who they said is missing. 

Lucian Kane Lepino was last seen in the Arborlea Ct. area driving a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with a North Carolina registration plate number HCA-2934.

He is approximately 5'2" tall, weighing 110 lbs. with brown curly hair, and brown eyes.  His clothing is unknown but he may be carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with any information on his possible whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555 or 911 immediately.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Armed suspect dies in officer-involved shooting, deputies say