15-year-old boy missing in Matthews, police say

He is approximately 5'2" tall, weighing 110 lbs. with brown curly hair, and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown but he may be carrying a red backpack.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who they said is missing.

Lucian Kane Lepino was last seen in the Arborlea Ct. area driving a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with a North Carolina registration plate number HCA-2934.

He is approximately 5'2" tall, weighing 110 lbs. with brown curly hair, and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown but he may be carrying a red backpack.