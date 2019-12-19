ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three teenagers were charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy in Rock Hill, police said.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Ridgerock Lane around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found a 42-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Witnesses told police a gray Chevrolet HHR may have been involved. Officers later found that vehicle on Shurley St. and took three 16-year-old boys into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

