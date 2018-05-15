LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in Lancaster County arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a murder that occurred last week.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Pine Ridge Drive off Fork Hill Road on May 10. When police arrived, they found a man and woman inside a silver Nissan Altima suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives said a 4-year-old boy was in the backseat of the car at the time.

The man, identified as Vincent Barry Lambert Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is expected to recover. Police said the child was not hurt during the shooting and was placed in the care of relatives after the shooting.

Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. On Monday, detectives received a tip that Clyburn was at a home on Hood Park Lane. When they attempted to take Clyburn into custody, he was able to escape.

He was taken into custody after police received a report of a suspicious person walking south on Charlotte Highway near Lancaster Motor Company around 1:30 a.m. Deputies found Clyburn on a bicycle on Hubbard Drive near a Lancaster Fire station. He ditched the bicycle and arrested after a brief foot chase that ended in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, deputies said.

Due to his age, Clyborn was transported to a juvenile detention center in Columbia.

