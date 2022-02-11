16-year-old dies in Lancaster shooting

A 19-year-old teenager was also injured in the Thursday night shooting.

LANCASTER, S.C. — One teenager died, and another was injured, as the result of a shooting in Lancaster County Thursday night, the Lancaster Police Department announced Friday.

The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries at Lancaster Medical Center hospital, according to his officials. A 19-year-old was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Both teenagers were involved in the shooting, which officials said occurred Thursday night around 7 p.m. on Miller Street, which is located within the Sycamore Run Apartments complex.

Authorities have not publically identified the victims.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department Special Operations Division along with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Division. Due to the 16-year-old’s age, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit will also assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

