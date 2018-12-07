LANCASTER, S.C. – Deputies in Lancaster County are investigating after a teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at the dead end of Elliott Street in Lancaster around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, police found shell casings and a pool of blood in the empty lot. While deputies were processing the scene, they were told that a 16-year-old boy was brought to Springs Hospital with two gunshot wounds.

Police say 15-20 people gathered in the parking lot at the end of Elliott Street for an organized fight and that the shot teenager had an altercation with at least one other person. At some point during that fight, another suspect opened fire and shot him.

“There were a lot of people out there when this occurred and we are not getting a whole lot of cooperation from witnesses. I urge anyone with information about this incident to do the right thing and come forward. As a community, it is unacceptable to remain silent and tolerate this type of criminal behavior," said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

© 2018 WCNC