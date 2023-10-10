16-year-old hurt in north Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened near Tom Hunter Park in Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was hurt in a shooting in north Charlotte early Tuesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting along Rosetree Court, near Tom Hunter Park, around 1 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the teenager is not a student in the district.

CMPD hasn't released any suspect information or announced any arrests. Details of what led up to the shooting remain unclear at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

