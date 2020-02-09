17-year-old charged in southeast Charlotte murder

The suspect's name has not been released by CMPD due to his status as a minor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody and charged in connection to a June homicide in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On June 10, CMPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Skyland Avenue a little after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Marcus Withers, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, homicide unit detectives identified a juvenile as a suspect in the case. On September 2, he was taken into custody by CMPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Have any information about this case? Please call @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600. pic.twitter.com/g1IhY9a2F7 — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 2, 2020

The suspect, who will not be identified due to his status as a minor, was interviewed by detectives then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder.