UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old on a trail in Union County last month.

The sheriff's office said Rider Walther of Waxhaw was charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The incident happened on September 12 around 7:15 p.m. in the Weddington Chase neighborhood. The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital after running to a neighbor's house for help.

NBC Charlotte spoke to the victim's dad about the attack. The teen, who is on the cross country team, went for a jog around a neighborhood pond that day.

"The last thing I said to him, 'Just make sure you get two miles,'" the dad said.

The dad expressed gratitude for everyone who helped his son, including police, first responders, neighbors, and medical teams. He also said he’s proud of his son for running through the serious injury.

"To have the fortitude to keep standing and running, it’s really amazing," the dad said.

Walther was also charged with injury to real property and injury to personal property in connection with graffiti that was found on the trail, Marvin Ridge High School and other areas.

