17-year-old charged with attempted murder after strangling mother in Rock Hill hotel room, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after Rock Hill police say she strangled her mother in her hotel room.

According to police, the incident happened on 911 Riverview Road. Police said they received a call that said someone may have been murdered in the hotel.

The caller said her 17-year-old granddaughter came to her home saying she may have just killed her mother at the hotel. Police said they were familiar with the 17-year-old and her mother due to events earlier in the morning.

Police said on Jan. 16th at around 6:00 a.m., their officers had responded to the hotel due to the 17-year-old causing a disturbance in the lobby of the hotel. Police said the hotel staff requested the 17-year-old and her mother leave and be placed on trespass notice. Officers informed the two they had to leave the hotel and they were given until 11 a.m. to leave by staff.

Police said when they went back to the hotel at around 8:12 a.m., they found the door to the hotel room open and could see the 38-year-old victim face down on the bed.

Officers entered the room and were able to get a response from the victim who had ligature marks on her neck. The victim was coherent but was able to remember the events of the incident. EMS was called to treat the victim who was transported to get further treatment.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to assist in the investigation. While on the scene, detectives received a call that there was a video of the incident showing the 17-year-old strangle her mother and leave her in the hotel room.

Officers were able to locate the 17-year-old and arrest her for attempted murder. The 17-year-old was charged as an adult based on the severity of the crime, police report.