17-year-old girl held for ransom at gunpoint in Davidson County, deputies say

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office got a call from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asking them to help find a missing teen being held for ransom.

Deputies in Davidson County were able to find the girl using advanced investigative strategies. The teen was found safe and unharmed. The suspect was also found and arrested.

"I want to thank the 2nd Squad of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for their hard work this morning in assisting Charlottle-Mecklenburg PD recover a young girl that was being held at gunpoint against her will. Sheriff Simmons said," There are no islands here in North Carolina. We will work hand and hand to make Davidson County and our neighbors a safer place."