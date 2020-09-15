17-year-old shot and killed at Salisbury apartment

According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Apartments in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 17-year-old was killed following a shooting early Tuesday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Apartments in Salisbury.

Police said their officers were called to the apartment complex at 2:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found the teen, dead from a gunshot wound.

No suspect has been identified at this time. This is an on-going investigation.