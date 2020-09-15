17-year-old shot and killed at Salisbury apartment

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 17-year-old was killed following a shooting early Tuesday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Apartments in Salisbury.
Police said their officers were called to the apartment complex at 2:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found the teen, dead from a gunshot wound.
No suspect has been identified at this time. This is an on-going investigation.
If anyone has any information about this crime, please call the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333, submit an anonymous tip at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org or private message the Salisbury Police Department through Facebook or RoCo Alerts by texting the words TIP MYSALISBURY with your information to 888777.