17-year-old shot in Hickory, airlifted to hospital

HICKORY, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in Hickory Tuesday, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said it happened at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on South Center Street on Tuesday afternoon. He was airlifted to the hospital and, as of Tuesday evening, was in serious but stable condition.

Hickory Police said they would release more details surrounding the shooting as the investigation develops.

