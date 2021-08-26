11-year-old stabbing victim saves mom who was stabbed multiple times by son, police say

Thomasville Police said they arrested Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa who’s charged with attempted murder.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old man is accused of stabbing his mother and 11-year-old sister in Thomasville.

Thomasville Police said they arrested Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa who’s charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12.

Police said Estrada-Ochoa stabbed his mother multiple times after getting into an argument with her just before 3:00 p.m. at the house on Irene Street. They also said he stabbed one of his sisters. Police said a 5-year-old was also in the house but wasn’t harmed. They said the 11-year-old stabbing victim called for emergency help in an effort to save her mom's life.



Investigators said Estrada-Ochoa’s mother is at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in ICU and is in serious but stable condition. They said Estrada-Ochoa’s sister is in stable condition at the hospital.