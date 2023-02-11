x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after stealing car with child inside in Stateville, police say

The suspect is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of concealed firearm, and resist obstruct delay, according to police.

More Videos

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside Friday morning, the Statesville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle along Tara's Trace Drive in Statesville, around 7:50 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Family and friends remember Ethan Rivera in Charlotte one year after his death

Police were told that a 10-year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle when it was stolen. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot, according to police.

The vehicle was located traveling east on Davie Avenue, police said. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found Carson Dennis Tate, III, 18, of Salisbury, in the vehicle where he was taken into custody.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

A firearm was found in Tate's possession after he was taken into custody, officers said. Police seized the weapon and were able to return the vehicle to its owner.

Tate is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of a concealed firearm, and resist obstruct delay, according to police. He was issued a $25,000.00 bond and remains in the Iredell County Jail.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles


 

Before You Leave, Check This Out