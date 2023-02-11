Man arrested after stealing car with child inside in Stateville, police say

The suspect is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of concealed firearm, and resist obstruct delay, according to police.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside Friday morning, the Statesville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle along Tara's Trace Drive in Statesville, around 7:50 a.m.

Police were told that a 10-year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle when it was stolen. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot, according to police.

The vehicle was located traveling east on Davie Avenue, police said. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found Carson Dennis Tate, III, 18, of Salisbury, in the vehicle where he was taken into custody.

A firearm was found in Tate's possession after he was taken into custody, officers said. Police seized the weapon and were able to return the vehicle to its owner.

Tate is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of a concealed firearm, and resist obstruct delay, according to police. He was issued a $25,000.00 bond and remains in the Iredell County Jail.

