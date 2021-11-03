19-year-old accused of kidnapping a woman in an Uptown parking deck

CMPD said the suspect held a knife to the victim's throat, blindfolded her and bound her hands behind her back with rope.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 19-year-old is accused of kidnapping a woman in an Uptown parking deck, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. on March 11. Police said their officers responded to reports of a kidnapping at the Museum Tower Parking Garage near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Stonewall Street.

According to police, a woman in her 20’s was walking to her vehicle when a masked suspect approached her, held a knife to her throat, blindfolded her and bound her hands behind her back with rope. The victim was ultimately able to free herself and call 911, police report.

Police said they were able to quickly locate the suspect, a few blocks away, still in possession of the knife and ligature used in the kidnapping.

He was arrested on scene, interviewed by detectives and has since been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and communicating threats.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or leave it anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600.