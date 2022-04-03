19-year-old charged with firearms violation during UNC Basketball celebration

Officers said Taylor was released on a written promise to appear in court.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A 19-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit during the UNC Basketball celebration in Chapel Hill Saturday night, police said.

According to the Chapel Hill Police Department, Jahari Rayeson Taylor, 19, of Chapel Hill was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol.

Police said Taylor had a gun near the intersection of Franklin Street and Columbia Street during Saturday night's UNC Basketball victory celebration.