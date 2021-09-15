Man arrested in California charged with trying to rape Charlotte woman in 1998

Charlotte police say DNA evidence added to a database helped them make the connection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is crediting DNA evidence with helping them find a man they say tried to rape a woman in Charlotte more than 20 years ago.

According to CMPD, the woman first reported she was pushed to the ground on Oct. 16, 1998. The suspect, who she did not know, tried to sexually assault her. She was treated at a nearby hospital, and a sexual assault kit was completed. She was 48 years old at the time this happened.

CMPD said the case went cold for years. In 2004, the suspect's DNA profile was obtained from the original evidence collected in 2004 and added to a database. More than 16 years later in 2020, detectives with the CMPD Cold Case Unit say David Earl Allen, now 49 years old, was identified as a match.

Allen's genetic profile was matched to the records in Charlotte after he reportedly committed an unrelated crime in Michigan. A laboratory review confirmed the match, and warrants were issued for Allen's arrest.

Police say Allen was eventually found and arrested in Sacramento, California in August 2021. He has since been extradited to Mecklenburg County, where he has been charged with 1st-degree kidnapping and 2nd-degree attempted rape.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and CMPD has promised updates. Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online or by calling 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

