CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested two people in connection with a murder in northeast Charlotte last weekend.

Police arrested Jasmine Ingram and Abagail Johnson, both 18 and charged them with the murder of 32-year-old Churchill Zoker.

One other suspect, 33-year-old Jamaal Griffin is still on the run. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Zoker was found shot at the Extended Stay America on East McCullough Drive in the University area, he was transported by Medic to CMC Main where he was later pronounced dead.

