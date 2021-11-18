Here's what we know.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A couple was found dead at their home in Acworth Thursday morning, according to Cobb County Police.

Officers responded to the home located at 5059 Verbena Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Hours later, authorities are still investigating what happened.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Timothy Justin Hicks and 31-year-old Amber Hicks shot and killed in their home. A 2-year-old was found in the home unharmed and is now with family members, Cobb County Police said.

According to Cobb County Police's preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to happen overnight. Authorities are still working to determine who shot them, but said there is no evidence that the suspect stayed in the area.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home earlier in the day, where you can see crime scene tape surrounding a house. Police cars also lined the street.

One of their neighbors said it was unnerving to find crime scene tape up around their neighborhood and that the area is normally safe.

"Just very shocking, they were always really sweet. She was really nice, they're a very young couple," Hannah Mabrey said, another neighbor said. "Everyone in the neighborhood was shocked, everyone was coming out of their houses to see what happened because this kind of thing doesn't happen in this neighborhood at all."

Mabery also said the lights were off at the Hicks' home the night before, which was unusual because they usually have their wreath lit.

"It was really quiet, no one heard a gunshot, nothing," Mabery said.

A spokesperson with Cherokee County Fire said Justin was a firefighter with the county.

"I can confirm Justin Hicks was a Cherokee County firefighter. There is an open and ongoing investigation in Cobb County. Out of respect for the family and the investigation, we will not be making any further comment," the spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Our condolences are with the Hicks family."

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.