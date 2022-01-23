2 charged with murder after man fatally shot in Rock Hill, police say

Police charged a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old after a man was pronounced at a shoot at an apartment complex Saturday night.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people have been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Rock Hill Saturday night, police said.

Just before 11:30 p.m. officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a shots fired call along Celanese Road.

Officers said they found a 26-year-old victim lying on the ground when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police charged Jaelon Devon Kelly, 21, and James Bernard Williams II, 19, with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, conspiracy to violate SC drug law, and Possession of Marijuana in the first degree.

Kelly and Williams will have a Bond Hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court on January 24, police said.

Two juvenile females were also charged with Conspiracy to Violate SC Drug Law.

This homicide investigation remains ongoing.