2 charged with murder following shooting in Albemarle, deputies say

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting in Albemarle Saturday afternoon, deputies said.
The Stanly County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a shooting call on Singlewood Road near Oakwood Road just after 5 p.m.
Deputies said they found 42-year-old David Edward Perry who had been shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested 53-year-old Watson Deondra Brooks, of Albemarle and 51-year-old Sabrina Lavette Wallace of Kannapolis during a traffic stop.
Detective obtained warrants for first-degree murder for Brooks and Wallace, deputies said.
Both are currently being held without bond in the Stanly County Ralph McSwain Detention Center and have initial court appearances of Feb. 21.