2 charged with murder following shooting in Albemarle, deputies say

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting in Albemarle Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a shooting call on Singlewood Road near Oakwood Road just after 5 p.m.

Deputies said they found 42-year-old David Edward Perry who had been shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 53-year-old Watson Deondra Brooks, of Albemarle and 51-year-old Sabrina Lavette Wallace of Kannapolis during a traffic stop.

Detective obtained warrants for first-degree murder for Brooks and Wallace, deputies said.