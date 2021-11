The children, a boy, and a girl were hit by one gunshot, according to Greenville County officials.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina children are in critical condition after they were shot while a family member was conducting target practice at a home, our Greenville affiliate said.

Greenville County deputies were called to the home Sunday afternoon.

The children, a boy, and a girl were hit by one gunshot, according to Greenville County officials.

Both children who are under 10 are hospitalized in a pediatric ICU.