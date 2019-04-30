CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Three people are being treated for life-threatening injuries and one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at CMC Main.

CMPD said the scene is secure and one person is in custody. Police say there is no reason to believe anyone else is involved.

Officials confirmed to NBC Charlotte the shooter was a student. Police officials confirmed to WCNC that the suspect is named Trystan Terrell, a 22-year-old history major at UNCC. Sources tell NBC Charlotte Terrell dropped out earlier this semester.

NBC Charlotte was on the scene as Trystan Terrell was escorted to CMPD headquarters.

“This is the worst day in the history of UNCC," UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois said Tuesday evening.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil held in response to the shooting.

Sources tell NBC Charlotte that students were giving a presentation in a classroom when the shooting occurred. The two dead are reportedly two white males, but their ages and names have not yet been released.

In a press conference, UNCC Police Chief Baker said Terrell was not on their radar.

FBI Charlotte said they are assisting CMPD and other law enforcement partners in the investigation. CMPD is the lead investigative agency.

UNCC announced that all university activities scheduled for the night were canceled. As of 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, the lockdown continued.

The identities of those shot have not been released at this time.

NinerAlerts, UNC Charlotte's Office of Emergency Management, first said shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 6:45 p.m., NinerAlerts said that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.

An alert sent to students told everyone to "Run, Hide, Fight."

The campus was placed on lockdown, and those on campus are urged to remain in a safe location.

Around 6:40 p.m., CMPD told UNC Charlotte students and families to head to 8600 University City Boulevard to reunite with families. This was the last day of classes for UNC Charlotte.

Final exams were expected to start Thursday. Exams are now canceled through Sunday.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) released the following statement on UNC Charlotte: “Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater,” said Rep. Hudson. “We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

U.S. Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) responded to the incident in a tweet, saying she was horrified to hear about the shooting.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted this was a "tragic day for Charlotte and this great university." At 8:49 p.m., Cooper said he was en route to Charlotte.

The LYNX Blue Line trains were suspended at the McCullough Station in response to the incident. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Station.

WCNC is on the scene gathering more information. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest.