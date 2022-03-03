2 dead, child found with traumatic injuries in Lexington apartment

Lexington police forced their way into the apartment on Burgess Street after hearing there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex. Officers said a small child was found with traumatic injuries.

The investigation began Wednesday night. Police and firefighters were called to an apartment off Burgess Street about smoke coming from the unit, according to a release.

The 911 caller said blood was on the steps and a gun was in the parking lot. Police said because of this information, they forced their way inside the smoky home.

Police found two adults with life-threatening injuries inside. They were pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.

Officers also found a small child inside with traumatic injuries. They picked up the child and ran to nearby firefighters, who helped the child until Davidson County EMS arrived. First responders rushed the child to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. Police said the child's injuries weren't caused by the small fire.

Lexington firefighters determined the smoke was coming from the stove.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. They said a suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to release more details.