GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A police officer suffered minor injuries during a chase in Gaston County Monday night.

According to county officials, police tried to stop a car occupied by three people for a narcotics investigation. The suspects refused to stop and a brief chase ensued.

A woman inside the suspect vehicle jumped out during the chase. Later in the chase, a Dallas (N.C.) police officer exited his vehicle and was hit by the suspect vehicle.

The chase ended in two arrests in Dallas. Police have not found the woman who exited the vehicle earlier in the chase.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is assisting with investigations.

© 2018 WCNC