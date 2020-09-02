CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said multiple people were injured after shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to Barrington Place Apartments around noon where they said an altercation in a parking lot lead to multiple shots fired.
Medic tweeted two people were transported to the hospital. One with life-threating injuries from a gunshot wound and another with non-life-threatening injuries.
It happened in the University area near E W.T. Harris Blvd on Avebury Dr.
At this time police have not mentioned any suspect information.
This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the lastest information.
