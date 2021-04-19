2 Kung Fu Tea locations in Charlotte vandalized last week

Two Kung Fu Tea stores in Charlotte were vandalized last week. Police said vandals smashed the front windows of the buildings.

According to police reports from CMPD, the alleged vandals smashed the windows of the front door to both Kung Fu Tea stores on South Blvd. and Providence Road.

Police said the suspects caused more than $2,000 worth of damage to the buildings and took hundreds of dollars in cash from the cash register.

Kung Fu Tea took to their Instagram page on Monday to share the news of the vandalism.

Kung Fu Tea said the incident was very unfortunate for them as small business owners.

"At this time, we ask for your love and support simply by visiting us," the store wrote. "The windows may be broken, but our service and Boba are not. We look forward to serving you."