MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two men are behind bars after a burglary and assault in Matthews sparked two separate police chases overnight.

Daniel Swaringen, 24, was charged with:

Breaking/entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking/entering

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny after breaking/entering

Four counts of larceny of a firearm

Four counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of stolen goods

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Delvacchio Mills, 35, was charged with:

Breaking/entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking/entering

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny after breaking/entering

Four counts of larceny of a firearm

Speeding to elude

Careless/reckless driving

Hit and run

Driving with no operator’s license

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said officers responded to a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Leahurst Court. CMPD said after a man caught three burglars in the act of stealing from a home there, the suspects hit him with a gun and then split up.

Police said two of the burglars took the victim's car and the other drove away in a U-Haul. Police eventually stopped both getaway cars after two separate police pursuits.

"I didn't even hear anything and it's scary it happened right next door," neighbor Charlene Schultz said.

"It's terrible," her husband Joseph added. "It's Thanksgiving."

Officers said the victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I think it might have just been an isolated incident," neighbor Lisa Nagel said. "I hope it was."

CMPD, Matthews Police Department and Mint Hill Police Department all participated in the search for the suspects. Police arrested one of the men after the stolen car crashed onto Blair Road off I-485. The other man got away and is last believed to have been near Rocky River High School.

Police arrested the driver of the U-Haul after he crashed near E. Independence Boulevard. Officers were searching for a third suspect.

