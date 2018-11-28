CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men were carjacked at gunpoint within days of each other by a woman, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The first crime happened Saturday at a parking lot on East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police said the suspect got in the car, pointed a gun, and made the man drive several miles before forcing him out of the vehicle.

"Very unusual. Very unique situation for us," said Lt. Brad Koch with CMPD.

Police said along with the car the woman stole cash and a cell phone.

Just two days later, a similar crime happened a few blocks away on Central Avenue. Police said when a man got in his car, a woman came in through the passenger door, put a gun to his head, told him to drive and made off with his money and vehicle.

"We're currently looking to see if these two incidents are related," Lt. Koch said.

Police said carjackers are usually men, sometimes working in pairs. A woman robbing men is something officers almost never see.

"If they've done it once, and they've done it twice, we want to make sure that we catch them before another crime is committed," said Lt. Koch.

© 2018 WCNC