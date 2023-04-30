2 people shot at a gathering in Boone; suspect charged, deputies say

Both victims were taken to the hospital and released following treatment, deputies said.

BOONE, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after a shooting that injured two people at a gathering in Boone Saturday night, according to deputies.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting that stemmed from a fight at a large gathering just before 9:15 p.m. along Will Cook Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people shot at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital and released following treatment, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies the shooter fled the scene in a dark pickup truck.

Officers got the name and cell phone number of the suspect, Stephen Ped Nobles, 27, of North Wilkesboro, and were able to make contact with him, deputies said.

Nobles was arrested without incident after talking on the phone with officials for nearly three hours, according to deputies. He is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.