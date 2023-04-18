Suspect wanted for shooting 2 people in Gaston County

Police are asking anyone in the area of Grier Street to stay inside.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a man they said shot two people on Tuesday.

Gaston County police say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is wanted for a double shooting on Grier Street just south of Gastonia.

One of the shooting victims is in serious condition, meanwhile, the other victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Gaston County police were stationed outside of a home in the area that they believed Singletary was inside of, however, he was not in the home. Police say the shooting did not happen inside the home.