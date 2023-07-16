2 people shot in University City area, investigation underway

The shooting happened on Laysan Teal Lane on Sunday, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Sunday.

The shooting happened on Laysan Teal Lane near W Mallard Creek Church Road around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

At the scene, officials found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the people suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both victims were taken to hospitals in the area.

Police have labeled this investigation as an assault with a deadly weapon. No arrests have been made at this time.

More information will be released when it is available.

