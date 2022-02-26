2 shootings, armed robbery being investigated in Lancaster, police say

Police said a teen was shot while playing basketball with friends on Gay Street at around 7 p.m. Officers also found another victim who had been grazed.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating two related shootings and an armed robbery that happened Friday evening, officials said.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, a teen was shot while playing basketball with friends on Gay Street at around 7 p.m.

The friends were playing at the basketball court on Gay Street when they heard gunfire, according to officers. Police said multiple shell casings were located.

Officers said shortly after they arrived at the basketball court, they discovered another person had been grazed by a bullet while driving down the bypass near KFC.

Both victims were transported to nearby medical facilities to be treated for their injuries.

Police said both shootings are considered related and are being investigated as one case.

While investigating the subsequent shootings, officers responded to an armed robbery at Aldi.

An unknown black female entered the store, stating she had a gun and wanted all of the money, according to investigators.

Police described the woman as wearing all black, a face mask, sunglasses, and a scarf around her hair. No other description was provided.

Officers do not believe this is related to the shootings.

The incidents remain under investigation.