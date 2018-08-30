CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday night.

CMPD responded to a call of a shooting on Brushwood Drive before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a person who was shot in the leg and another with a gunshot wound in the arm. Both were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

CMPD arrested two men in connection with the shooting. CMPD said they do not plan to search for other suspects from Wednesday night's shooting.

Officials have not released the suspects' identities.

