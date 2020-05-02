CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a driver hit a pedestrian in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a driver was traveling south on South Tryon Street near the intersection with West Arrowood around 9 a.m. when they had a medical emergency and hit a person walking on the sidewalk.

A nearby officer saw the crash and ran to help the victim. When the officer approached they car, they saw the driver was having a medical issue. As the officer tried to put the car in park, he accidentally put it in reverse and it backed over him.

The person who was walking on the sidewalk was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said. The officer who was hit by the vehicle was not hurt during the incident.

The road was reopened by noon. CMPD is still investigating the crash.

