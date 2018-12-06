ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Two teens are now behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase through parts of Rowan County.

It all started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when police said that two male teens tried to break into the house on South Central Street in the town of Landis.

A Rowan County deputy happened to live at the house they targeted. The surprised teens left the home, jumped in their truck and sped away with the deputy chasing behind.

Meghan Shapley was just arriving at work when she saw the truck that police said was stolen barring down Cannon Boulevard. That’s when the truck hit stop sticks that police had deployed.

“It was going like 95 miles and traveling on its two axles. It started sparking up to the treetops,” she said.

The truck also slammed into a power pole, which knocked out electricity to a few businesses in the area.

Shapley said she saw the two teens, who police said are both 17 years old, get out of the truck and run. Police caught both of them a short distance from where they crashed.

Police arrested both teens and said that they will face a number of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and breaking and entering.

© 2018 WCNC