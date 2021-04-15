2 trans women killed in Charlotte, police say

CMPD said they're asking for the public's help in solving the killings of two trans women in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference on Thursday to discuss two recent homicides in the city.

CMPD said they're asking for the public's help in solving the killings of two trans women who were sex workers.

According to police, the murders happened on April 4 and April 15.

Police said at this time it's not apparent if the cases are connected. If anyone has information related to these cases, you can submit tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers.