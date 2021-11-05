x
2 USPS workers robbed at gunpoint, CMPD says

According to police, the USPS employees were delivering mail in the 400 block of Music Hall Way when a man reportedly robbed them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports two USPS workers were robbed at gunpoint back on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at around 2:40 in the afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is being asked to contact crimestoppers at crimestoppers.com. A $1,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to the arrest o the suspect.

