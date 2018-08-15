GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are searching for two people who are wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Gaston County.

Earlier in the month, authorities found the body of 44-year-old Kenneth "Black" Pilgrim on Rock Springs Road in Cherokee County. Following investigations, Pilgrim was last seen in Gastonia and Gaston County Police declared his death as a homicide.

Gaston County homicide case

Following investigations, police identified five people as suspects in connection with Pilgrim's death. All five individuals are being charged with first-degree murder, according to Gaston County Police:

William Glenn Bell Jr., 33

Billy Brinson, 34

Carla Black, 26

Tristan West, 32

Wade Nations, 54

Authorities placed Bell, Nations and West in custody but Black and Brinson remain on the run, according to Gaston County Police.

Anyone with information on Black and Brinson's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

