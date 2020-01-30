YORK, S.C. — Two students at York Comprehensive High School were arrested after police said they made a threat against the school.

York County Schools confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that the students were suspended after their arrest. The arrest was made in relation to a threat made against the school on social media January 28.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

York County School District 1 issued the following statement to WCNC.

"We appreciate the efforts of the York Police Department to keep our students and staff safe. We take all threats seriously and continue to work alongside law enforcement to investigate possible threats."

RELATED: Secret Service study says most school shooters showed warning signs

RELATED: Police see spike in mass shooting tips. They're not all easy to investigate